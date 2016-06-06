Measured, assessed and judged: Miss Vietnam 2016 about to kick off

|
Last Sunday, hundreds of beauties flocked to Saigon to take part in the Southern Qualification round for Miss Vietnam 2016.
|
Most of them are fresh out of university.
|
The would-be models were measured, gave an introduction and questioned by the jury.
|
Le Tran Ngoc Han was one of the beauties exempt from the qualification round for already earning the title "Hue’s Miss Tourism 2015"
|
Many seasoned competitors showed up in traditional "ao dai".
|
Others turned to more up-to-date looks in attempts to impress the jury.
|
Beautiful gossiping break captured by photographer.
|
This year’s pageant is not just based on beauty, a stigma that gave the competition a bad reputation for promoting of an "ideal" image of women that many agree to be far from reality.
|
“Miss Vietnam 2016” will also name “Miss Kindness”, who will perform social activities, and “Miss Media”, who will boost local tourism.
|
On the same day, the top 30 beauties were announced. The final round will be happening at 8 p.m., June 12.
Photo by Linh Le