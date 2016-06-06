VnExpress International
Measured, assessed and judged: Miss Vietnam 2016 about to kick off

By Quynh Anh   June 6, 2016 | 03:26 pm GMT+7

A group of slender girls, well made-up, dressed to the nines and gathered in one place can only mean one thing: auditions to compete for the title “Miss Vietnam 2016”.

measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off

Last Sunday, hundreds of beauties flocked to Saigon to take part in the Southern Qualification round for Miss Vietnam 2016.
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-1

Most of them are fresh out of university.
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-2

The would-be models were measured, gave an introduction and questioned by the jury.
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-3

Le Tran Ngoc Han was one of the beauties exempt from the qualification round for already earning the title "Hue’s Miss Tourism 2015"
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-4

Many seasoned competitors showed up in traditional "ao dai".
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-5

Others turned to more up-to-date looks in attempts to impress the jury.
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-6

Beautiful gossiping break captured by photographer.
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-7

This year’s pageant is not just based on beauty, a stigma that gave the competition a bad reputation for promoting of an "ideal" image of women that many agree to be far from reality.
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-8

“Miss Vietnam 2016” will also name “Miss Kindness”, who will perform social activities, and “Miss Media”, who will boost local tourism.
measured-assessed-and-judged-miss-vietnam-2016-about-to-kick-off-9

On the same day, the top 30 beauties were announced. The final round will be happening at 8 p.m., June 12.

 Photo by Linh Le

Tags: beauty pageant miss vietnam
 
