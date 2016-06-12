VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Man sets family on fire in protest of forbidden love for juvenile sister-in-law

By Kh.Uyen, Phuong   June 12, 2016 | 12:17 am GMT+7
Man sets family on fire in protest of forbidden love for juvenile sister-in-law
Police inspects the site where Loc set his family on fire. Photo by VnExpress/Kh.Uyen

A 23-year-old man, Loc, burned his family alive on June 10 in an act of revenge after his wife’s family forbade his love for juvenile sister-in-law.

Two years ago, Loc and Khen from the Central Highland province of Dak Lak got married. The couple, together with Khen’s 13-year-old sister subsequently moved to Ho Chi Minh City in search for jobs.

Just several days after Khen gave birth to a boy, Loc started to beat and verbally abuse Khen in an attempt to divorce her so that he could be with his sister-in-law.

Khen’s family fiercely opposed the affair. In response, Loc had threatened to kill the entire family many times.

Six months ago, the couple separated and Loc moved out to a house 10 kilometers away from Khen's family.

At midnight on June 9, Loc entered Khen's house and poured gasoline over his wife, son, his wife’s sister and 40-day-old niece who were asleep in an attempt to kill them and himself. At that time, his parents-in-law were sleeping in the garret.

“Upon hearing the screams of our daughters, I and my wife woke up and run downstairs. I saw my girls and my grandchildren burning like a torch. Our house is only about four meters square with only one door and a lot of stuff in the way, making it realty hard to escape,” the father said.

Loc died while others have suffered serious burns.

“The four victims now are in life-threatening conditions. The possibility of death is high, especially for the two children,” a doctor at Dak Lak Hospital said.

Tags: burned alive forbidden love
 
Read more
Food, travel and chat: the must-have apps for anyone in Hanoi and Saigon

Food, travel and chat: the must-have apps for anyone in Hanoi and Saigon

How to detect fake cops in Vietnam? Tips to help you avoid being robbed

How to detect fake cops in Vietnam? Tips to help you avoid being robbed

Vietnamese woman sold in China returns home after 22 years

Vietnamese woman sold in China returns home after 22 years

Adulterers face jail time in Vietnam

Adulterers face jail time in Vietnam

Stinking oil facility has locals sleeping in face masks in central Vietnam

Stinking oil facility has locals sleeping in face masks in central Vietnam

Straight from the jungle: the thousand dollar pet that charms Hanoians

Straight from the jungle: the thousand dollar pet that charms Hanoians

Vietnamese farmers make their millions from harvesting... hair!

Vietnamese farmers make their millions from harvesting... hair!

Measured, assessed and judged: Miss Vietnam 2016 about to kick off

Measured, assessed and judged: Miss Vietnam 2016 about to kick off

 
go to top