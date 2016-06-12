Man sets family on fire in protest of forbidden love for juvenile sister-in-law

Police inspects the site where Loc set his family on fire. Photo by VnExpress/Kh.Uyen

Two years ago, Loc and Khen from the Central Highland province of Dak Lak got married. The couple, together with Khen’s 13-year-old sister subsequently moved to Ho Chi Minh City in search for jobs.

Just several days after Khen gave birth to a boy, Loc started to beat and verbally abuse Khen in an attempt to divorce her so that he could be with his sister-in-law.

Khen’s family fiercely opposed the affair. In response, Loc had threatened to kill the entire family many times.

Six months ago, the couple separated and Loc moved out to a house 10 kilometers away from Khen's family.

At midnight on June 9, Loc entered Khen's house and poured gasoline over his wife, son, his wife’s sister and 40-day-old niece who were asleep in an attempt to kill them and himself. At that time, his parents-in-law were sleeping in the garret.

“Upon hearing the screams of our daughters, I and my wife woke up and run downstairs. I saw my girls and my grandchildren burning like a torch. Our house is only about four meters square with only one door and a lot of stuff in the way, making it realty hard to escape,” the father said.

Loc died while others have suffered serious burns.

“The four victims now are in life-threatening conditions. The possibility of death is high, especially for the two children,” a doctor at Dak Lak Hospital said.