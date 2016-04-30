hue-festival-opens-with-promise-to-avoid-food-poisoning-risks-from-mass-fish-deaths

The 2016 Hue Festival opened last night with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh in attendance. After a 90 minute concert, the ceremony ended with a fireworks display.

This is the city's ninth festival and will run from from April 29 to May 4. This year's opening night attracted 20 percent more visitors than the last festival in 2014.

Hue is one of the areas suffering from the recent fish deaths, which has caused concern among visitors. Nguyen Dung, deputy chairman of Thua Thien Hue province and head of the festival's organizing board, said the provincial government will take responsibility if any visitor suffers food poisoning.