VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Fireworks fest continues in central Vietnam with mesmerizing shows

By Dong Duong   May 22, 2017 | 01:26 pm GMT+7

Pyro teams from Japan and Switzerland competed as the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival resumed during the weekend.

fireworks-fest-continues-in-central-vietnam-with-mesmerizing-shows

Fireworks explode over the Han River in Da Nang, a popular resort town in central Vietnam.
fireworks-fest-continues-in-central-vietnam-with-mesmerizing-shows-1

The theme of the performances is “earth,” one of the five elements of nature according to Asian beliefs.
fireworks-fest-continues-in-central-vietnam-with-mesmerizing-shows-2

Artists from Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks Company creates a show inspired by the universe with planets and stars.
fireworks-fest-continues-in-central-vietnam-with-mesmerizing-shows-3

Fireworks from the Sugyp SA team from Switzerland
fireworks-fest-continues-in-central-vietnam-with-mesmerizing-shows-4

The two-month festival started on April 30 with performances from Austrian and Vietnamese artists, inspired by the “fire” element.
fireworks-fest-continues-in-central-vietnam-with-mesmerizing-shows-5

The festival will continue with more teams from Australia, China, France, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S. on the weekend nights of May 27, June 3 and 24, inspired by other elements metal, water and wood. There are also street art and food events.
fireworks-fest-continues-in-central-vietnam-with-mesmerizing-shows-6

“We got to indulge in all the splendid colors and vibrant sounds,” Huynh Van Hung, director of Da Nang’s culture department, said of the weekend performances.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam fireworks arts festival Da Nang
 
Read more
Remembering Bond actor Roger Moore and his heartwarming Vietnam visit

Remembering Bond actor Roger Moore and his heartwarming Vietnam visit

Why Korea's 'film noir' movies are wowing Cannes

Why Korea's 'film noir' movies are wowing Cannes

Vietnam's former tourism ambassador speaks up about Cannes billboard scandal

Vietnam's former tourism ambassador speaks up about Cannes billboard scandal

'Greatest Show on Earth' takes its final bow after 146 years

'Greatest Show on Earth' takes its final bow after 146 years

European migration crisis gets super-power treatment in Cannes

European migration crisis gets super-power treatment in Cannes

Life of a leader chronicled in President Ho Chi Minh exhibition

Life of a leader chronicled in President Ho Chi Minh exhibition

It’s cool to be a nerd: Why cosplay is making it big in Vietnam

It’s cool to be a nerd: Why cosplay is making it big in Vietnam

Vietnamese beauty fuels controversy with her own panel at Cannes

Vietnamese beauty fuels controversy with her own panel at Cannes

 
go to top