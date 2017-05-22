fireworks-fest-continues-in-central-vietnam-with-mesmerizing-shows

|
Fireworks explode over the Han River in Da Nang, a popular resort town in central Vietnam.
|
The theme of the performances is “earth,” one of the five elements of nature according to Asian beliefs.
|
Artists from Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks Company creates a show inspired by the universe with planets and stars.
|
Fireworks from the Sugyp SA team from Switzerland
|
The two-month festival started on April 30 with performances from Austrian and Vietnamese artists, inspired by the “fire” element.
|
The festival will continue with more teams from Australia, China, France, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S. on the weekend nights of May 27, June 3 and 24, inspired by other elements metal, water and wood. There are also street art and food events.
|
“We got to indulge in all the splendid colors and vibrant sounds,” Huynh Van Hung, director of Da Nang’s culture department, said of the weekend performances.