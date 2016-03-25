VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Deadly business: collecting the remnants of war

By Kim Thuy, Hoang Tao   March 25, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7

Although it is illegal to collect unexploded ordnance in Vietnam, for many locals in the northern province of Quang Tri the deadly debris has become a major source of income.

Nguyen Phuc has been working as a scrap metal collector for 15 years. During that time he has gathered countless tons of debris left from decades of war.

“About eight years ago, I used to collect up to 30 tons of bombs per day. Sometimes, even up to 40 tons per day,” Phuc said.

“However, the amount I collect these days has decreased significantly due to the drop in price and because these things have become more scarce recently.”

deadly-business-collecting-the-remnants-of-war

Phuc and the war-time scrap metal he collects to sell. Photo: Hoang Tao

Phuc’s scrap yard, where he stores his finds, has been the scene of three explosions since he started the business, but fortunately there have been no serious injuries.

Phuc said he only keeps the detonated bombs while the unexploded ordnance would be left in the forest.

Phuc's yard - video by Hoang Tao

Like Phuc, Le Thi Tan Be and her husband have been in the business for 15 years. She was seriously injured while collecting war debris. The accident happened two years ago and was the first she has suffered so far.

“We have to sort out bombs and munitions very carefully. The big ones are easy to tell if they are live or not. The danger mainly comes from small bombs which can be mistaken for shrapnel,” Be said.

For several years, the province has received support from humanitarian projects clearing the unexploded ordnance.

“They have trained scrap mental collectors to sort out bombs and they will help defuse the unexploded ordnance within 24 hours after being informed,” Nguyen Van Cuong, head of a bomb clearance unit in the province said.

Colonel Phan Thanh Quang, head of the police force in Huong Hoa district in Quang Tri province, said that many scrap storage sites were located near residential areas, posing a threat to people’s safety. However, he said there was no specific authorized agency responsible for the problem.

Quang Tri was the scene of fierce fighting during the war in Vietnam. It is estimated that more bombs were dropped in Vietnam than in all of Europe during World War II.

The province has the highest level of explosive debris contamination in the country, with nearly 84 percent of the total land area being affected, according to a report by the Ministry of Defense.

Tags: scrap bombs Quang Tri
 
Read more
Vietnam's Super Model 2015 to compete in Miss Eco Universe

Vietnam's Super Model 2015 to compete in Miss Eco Universe

Rolling Stones rock Havana in first Cuba concert

Rolling Stones rock Havana in first Cuba concert

Cuba's journey from rock labor brigades to the Rolling Stones

Cuba's journey from rock labor brigades to the Rolling Stones

North Carolina man arrested over rented VHS tape 14 years overdue

North Carolina man arrested over rented VHS tape 14 years overdue

A satirical take on sexism: Vietnam vs Europe

A satirical take on sexism: Vietnam vs Europe

Ninja-seeking Japanese region inundated with overseas applications

Ninja-seeking Japanese region inundated with overseas applications

Lucky or Chucky? Thai spirit dolls delight and disturb

Lucky or Chucky? Thai spirit dolls delight and disturb

Czech cat cafe boom pairs soothing strokes with java jolts

Czech cat cafe boom pairs soothing strokes with java jolts

 
go to top