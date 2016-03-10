blindess-no-barrier-for-writer

[Part 1/4]

I was born blind. My brother and I inherited cataracts from my father.

I did not realize I was different from others until I was sent to a nursery school. I thought everyone else saw the world in darkness just like me. When I started school, the truth gradually became clear.

The teachers had to hold my hands to show me the way while others did that by themselves.

I used to lose when playing games with my friends. They made jokes about my blindness and I usually became aggressive and attacked them verbally to defend myself. However, I soon forgot that annoyance after a good sleep.

I refused to accept the truth. Sometimes I asked my parents about my blindness, but they left me no words. And I thought I could sense tears in my mother’s eyes. I faced so many difficulties and I ended up sitting in the same class for one more year.

Hoang Van Ly- a blind journalist at the Voice of Vietnam (VOV)

