#AskMOTT - all the photography tips you can get

#AskMOTT, which encourages budding photography fans of all ages to engage in educational conversations with him online, means anyone, anywhere, has constant access to their own professional photography mentor.

“I want to teach everything I’ve learned from ten years of professional photography to everyone who wants to know,” said Justin, who has judged more than 10 Canon Photo Marathons in Asia and shoots for the New York Times, Forbes, TIME and National Geographic Traveler, among others.

“There’s no tip or secret I won’t say,” added Mott. “Anyone can post their images or questions online at any time, and as long as they post publicly with the AskMott hashtag, I’ll find them and offer my professional advice and tips to make them better photographers.”

By posting with the “#AskMOTT” hashtag, amateur shooters can get professional advice, insights and photography secrets in an instant, for free.

