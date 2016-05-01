VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Artists cast statues to apologize for S. Korea’s war atrocities in Vietnam

By Phuong Thao   May 1, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7

“Vietnam Pieta” statues have been created to call on South Korean government to take responsibility for atrocities during Vietnam - American War.

Korean-Vietnamese Peace Foundation released on April 30 “Vietnam Pieta – the Last Lullaby” to commemorate 41 years of the end of Vietnam - American War in Vietnam and to call on the government of South Korea to take responsibility for massacres of innocent Vietnamese by South Korean mercenary troops during the war.

One will stand in Binh Hoa commune in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Ngai, where 50 years ago South Korean troops massacred 420 civilians. In South Korea, the statue will stand in Jeju island.

Vietnam Pieta" will stand at Binh Hoa commune, Binh Son district, Quang Ngai province. Photo by: P.T

"Vietnam Pieta" will stand at Binh Hoa commune, Binh Son district, Quang Ngai province. Photo by: P.T

The statues have been created by two Korean artists, Kim Seo Kyung and Kim Eun Sung, to comfort the souls of mothers and unnamed new-born babies killed in the massacres in Central Vietnam. The two artists are known for the “Statue of a Girl of Peace” which symbolizes Korean young women forced to work as Japanese military sex slaves during World War II.

"Vietnam Pieta" shows a woman holding her baby tight. With eyes closed as if asleep, the baby clenches her hands, which are tiny compared to its head.

Cast in bronze, “Vietnam Pieta” weighs 150 kg, is 150 cm high and 70 cm wide. It rests on a base weighing close to 450 kg.

Kim Seo Kyung casting the "Vietnam Pieta". Photo by P.T

Kim Seo Kyung casting the "Vietnam Pieta". Photo by P.T

In December 1966, over 400 civilians (including 269 women, 104 elderly and 174 children) of Binh Hoa commune, Binh Son district, Quang Ngai province were massacred by South Korean troops. In 1990, local people and government built a memorial to commemorate the atrocity.

Tags: South Korea Vietnam Pieta Kim Seo Kyung Kim Eun Sung Korean-Vietnamese Peace Foundation statue
 
Read more
California dedicates day to traditional Vietnamese dress

California dedicates day to traditional Vietnamese dress

Killer with no legs on the run for 10 years

Killer with no legs on the run for 10 years

What does your scooter say about you? Tell me what you ride, I’ll tell you how you socialize

What does your scooter say about you? Tell me what you ride, I’ll tell you how you socialize

Spectacular kite festival takes flight in Hanoi

Spectacular kite festival takes flight in Hanoi

Hue Festival opens with promise to avoid food poisoning risks from mass fish deaths

Hue Festival opens with promise to avoid food poisoning risks from mass fish deaths

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

Earth tones and underwear dominate young designer collection in Vietnam's fashion week

 
go to top