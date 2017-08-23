Ariana Grande cancels Saigon concert at last minute 'due to illness'

U.S. singer Ariana Grande cancelled the Ho Chi Minh City leg of her world tour just a couple hours before she was due to take to the stage on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Instagram, Grande said she was “dealing with some health problems at the moment” and her doctor “won’t allow me to do the show tonight”.

The organizers in Vietnam said they are working with the singer's team to offer refunds for fans, who paid from VND790,000 ($35) to VND5 million ($220) for tickets.

The stage was set for Aniana Grande in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress.

Grande, 23, arrived in the city early on Tuesday with a team of 85 people following her performance in the Philippines on Monday.

The singer started the tour in early February in the U.S. to promote her third album, “Dangerous Woman”.

Expected to end in Hong Kong in late September, the tour was canceled for several nights after an explosion ripped through the arena at the end of her performance in Manchester, the U.K. Some of the 22 people who died in the attack were teenagers and young girls.

On June 4, Grande returned to Manchester and organized a benefit tour to raise funds for families of the victims.

Since the terror attack, Grande's safety has been made a priority for the rest of her tour.

Earlier on the tour, Grande upset her South Korean fans by arriving late for a show in Seoul.

She was expected to touch down a day before the show but delayed the trip to reportedly avoid the press. The singer arrived in the country just three hours before she went on stage and left immediately after.