'Alien: Covenant' stars talk scary, 'grotesque' new film

British director Ridley Scott returns to the 'Alien' franchise with his latest movie "Alien: Covenant."

Beginning with 1979's critically acclaimed space horror 'Alien' the film has spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs, with the latest installment acting as a sequel to 2012 prequel "Prometheus."

The latest film follows a group of colonists travelling through space who pick up an electronic message from an unknown world and go to explore the mysterious signal. Once they land the crew is struck by illness and also come across Michael Fassbender's droid, David, who last appeared in "Prometheus."

Fassbender plays two droids in the film, David, who is creative, and Walter, who is considered a more functional, less free-thinking upgrade.

The famed Xenomorph also reappears in a slightly different form than normal. U.S. actress Katherine Waterston stars in the film as Daniels, a crew member who fits a similar function to Sigourney Weaver's Ripley in that she finds herself having to lead her crew's fight against a Xenomorph.

Actors Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston pose for photographers at the World Premiere of "Alien: Covenant" in London, Britain May 4, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Neil Hall

Waterston said she did not try to think too much about Weaver's iconic Ripley character when preparing for her role. Danny McBride, Demian Bichir and Billy Crudup also star in the film, with Crudup joking the film, which sees Xenomorphs spawning out of people's backs, is "disgusting" and "grotesque."

"Alien: Covenant" is released in Vietnam and around the world on May 12.