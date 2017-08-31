VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

A tour of the pagoda where Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh will stay in Vietnam

By Vo Thanh   August 31, 2017 | 06:14 pm GMT+7

The legendary master started his life as a monk at the old pagoda at the age of 16.

visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam

Tu Hieu Pagoda on Le Ngo Cat Street, six kilometers from the center of Hue, is where Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh is expected to stay following his arrival in Vietnam on Tuesday afternoon.
visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam-1

The pagoda was originally a built by a monk for his mother. The Nguyen royal family, who lived in the Royal Palace across the Perfume River, helped expand it in 1848.
visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam-2

Thich Nhat Hanh, 91, was born in Thua Thien-Hue Province. He arrived at the pagoda to practice Zen Buddhism at the age of 16 and became a monk seven years later after graduating from a Buddhism institute in Hue.
visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam-3

Thich Nhat Hanh pictured during a visit to the pagoda in 2005 during his first return to Vietnam after leaving in 1966. He has lived in France for decades, traveling regularly throughout North America and Europe to give lectures on mindfulness and peace. He is considered the second most influential Buddhist leader in the West, after the Dalai Lama.
visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam-4

Monks at the pagoda said they are preparing Thich Nhat Hanh's old room for him, but do not know when he will arrive.
visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam-5

Buddhist followers in Hue clean up the pagoda to welcome him back.
visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam-6

The pagoda has an exhibition of Thich Nhat Hanh’s photos and books.
visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam-7

The pagoda is well shaded.
visit-the-pagoda-where-zen-master-thich-nhat-hanh-will-stay-in-vietnam-8

It has become a popular destination for visitors in Hue.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hue Thich Nhat Hanh pagoda
 
Read more
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name

For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name

Sex abuse laid bare by Australian artist in Vietnam

Sex abuse laid bare by Australian artist in Vietnam

'A Nasty Boy' tests Nigeria's masculinity

'A Nasty Boy' tests Nigeria's masculinity

Ai Weiwei showcases refugee epic in Venice

Ai Weiwei showcases refugee epic in Venice

Famed Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh returns to Vietnam

Famed Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh returns to Vietnam

Vietnamese artist backtracks and admits to using foreigners' work for social media project

Vietnamese artist backtracks and admits to using foreigners' work for social media project

MTV awards go political in Trump era

MTV awards go political in Trump era

Find your spiritual side with a glimpse at the holy world we call home

Find your spiritual side with a glimpse at the holy world we call home

 
go to top