A tour of the pagoda where Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh will stay in Vietnam

Tu Hieu Pagoda on Le Ngo Cat Street, six kilometers from the center of Hue, is where Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh is expected to stay following his arrival in Vietnam on Tuesday afternoon.
The pagoda was originally a built by a monk for his mother. The Nguyen royal family, who lived in the Royal Palace across the Perfume River, helped expand it in 1848.
Thich Nhat Hanh, 91, was born in Thua Thien-Hue Province. He arrived at the pagoda to practice Zen Buddhism at the age of 16 and became a monk seven years later after graduating from a Buddhism institute in Hue.
Thich Nhat Hanh pictured during a visit to the pagoda in 2005 during his first return to Vietnam after leaving in 1966. He has lived in France for decades, traveling regularly throughout North America and Europe to give lectures on mindfulness and peace. He is considered the second most influential Buddhist leader in the West, after the Dalai Lama.
Monks at the pagoda said they are preparing Thich Nhat Hanh's old room for him, but do not know when he will arrive.
Buddhist followers in Hue clean up the pagoda to welcome him back.
The pagoda has an exhibition of Thich Nhat Hanh’s photos and books.
The pagoda is well shaded.
It has become a popular destination for visitors in Hue.