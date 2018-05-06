VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

A look back at century-old French building to be torn down in Saigon

By Quynh Tran   May 6, 2018 | 02:47 pm GMT+7

The 130-year-old building faces demolition to make way for the city's admin center expansion.

The architectural gem was built by the French in the 1860s, upgraded in 1890, and experienced the ups and downs of Saigons transformation and development.

The architectural gem was built by the French in the 1860s, and has experienced the ups and downs of Saigon’s transformation and development.
The landmark retains many of its original features, with a red tile roof and ventilation dusts on top.

The landmark retains many of its original features, with a red tile roof and ventilation ducts on top.
It was used for the management and operations of all civil and judicial activities during colonial times that old-timers called it Thuong Tho Palace.

It was used for the management and operations of all civil and judicial activities during colonial times. The old-timers called it Thuong Tho Palace.
Currently, the building at 59-61 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1 serves as the headquarters of the citys Department of Information and Communications.

Currently, the building at 59-61 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1 serves as the headquarters of the city’s Department of Information and Communications.
However, the old building is on the verge of demolition to make room for a proposed expansion plan for the citys Peoples Committee headquarters, which sparked strong opposition from seasoned architects and the nostalgic public.

However, the old building is on the verge of demolition to make room for a proposed expansion plan for the city’s People’s Committee headquarters, which has sparked strong opposition from seasoned architects and the nostalgic public.
The corridor of the house was designed with four-light windows in harmony with French style to prevent from noise and natural impacts.

The corridor has four windows in harmony with the French style.
Inside the house, there are four wooden staircases leading to the upper floor. The building was featured in The Quiet American (1958), a movie adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by British novelist Graham Greene.

The building was featured in “The Quiet American " (1958), a movie adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by British novelist Graham Greene.
After more than one century, parts of the building have been deteriorating, prompting the city government to endorse a plan for destruction to give space for a bigger administrative center.

Over more than one century, parts of the building have deteriorated, prompting the city to endorse the plan to replace it with a bigger administrative center.
It is the second oldest landmark in Saigon, after a 228-year-old house that belonged to Bishop Ba Da Loc, according to Saigon historian Tim Doling.

It is the second oldest landmark in Saigon, after a 228-year-old house that belonged to Bishop Ba Da Loc, according to Saigon historian Tim Doling.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon heritage buildings admin center expansion urban development
 
Read more
International DJs will shake Saigon with outdoor EDM concert

International DJs will shake Saigon with outdoor EDM concert

Young Vietnamese pop star breaks YouTube record in Asia

Young Vietnamese pop star breaks YouTube record in Asia

'Infinity War' breaks box office record in Vietnam

'Infinity War' breaks box office record in Vietnam

A few good women: Female filmmakers at Cannes

A few good women: Female filmmakers at Cannes

Vietnamese films hold no candle to foreign blockbusters despite home advantage

Vietnamese films hold no candle to foreign blockbusters despite home advantage

It took 20 years: How Vietnam’s circus brothers wowed the world with daredevil stunt

It took 20 years: How Vietnam’s circus brothers wowed the world with daredevil stunt

Vietnam's Hue Festival exploding into life this weekend

Vietnam's Hue Festival exploding into life this weekend

Times reporting on Weinstein to be turned into Hollywood film

Times reporting on Weinstein to be turned into Hollywood film

 
go to top