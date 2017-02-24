VnExpress International
Cruise ship leaks in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, 47 tourists rescued

By Minh Cuong   February 24, 2017 | 12:21 pm GMT+7

As many as 45 foreigners are among the passengers facing the interrupted trip.

A Vietnamese cruise ship leaked while sailing on Ha Long Bay on Friday morning, and the 47 tourists aboard, 45 of them foreigners, had to move to other ships.  

The passengers, including two Vietnamese, were touring the World Heritage site in the northern province of Quang Ninh when their captain discovered the leaking after the ship sailed though underwater rocks. 

The passengers were rushed to two other ships for their safety.

Water safety has long been a concern among tourists on cruise trips in Ha Long Bay, a world-renowned destination in northern Vietnam. Last month 21 people, including 14 foreigners, their guide and the 6-member crew, were rescued after a fire broke out on their ship at the bay. 

Port authorities in Quang Ninh said they inspected 60 cruise ships between February 15-22 and found 21 of them failing to meet safety requirements.

