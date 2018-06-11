Cobras bring home the bacon in Vietnamese town

Just drink this: Binh, a cobra farm owner, tube-feeds a cobra. It takes almost three years for a newborn snake to reach 2 kilograms. Snake farm owners also feed them frogs and mice. An average household would have around 400 snakes, but some have up to 1,000 of the reptiles. A snake weighing more than 1.5 kilograms can fetch VND700,000 ($30.87) per kilogram, those between 1-1.4 kilograms, VND600,000 per kilogram, and those below one kilogram, VND500,000 per kilogram.