Cash back: Check out Vietnamese currency through the ages

By Quynh Tran   May 1, 2017 | 06:26 pm GMT+7

Coins dating back over 1,000 years are on show in Saigon, and you should expect change!

More than 700 ancient coins and banknotes, including one said to be the oldest in the country, are on display at the Museum of Vietnamese History in Ho Chi Minh City.

The first Vietnamese coin was made in AD968, marking the country's independence after 1,000 years of Chinese domination.
Coins used under the Ly (1009–1225), Tran (1225–1400), Le (1428–1527; 1533–1789) and Nguyen (1802-1885) dynasties.
Fake coins are also on display. Back then, coins were cast manually and errors were common.
The ancient versions of wallets used for containing and counting coins.
A machine used for counting coins from the early 20th century.
Vietnamese currency during the French colonial times (1858-1945). Coins with square holes were replaced by those with round holes.
Banknotes from North Vietnam, officially the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (1945-1976).
One of only 200 gold coins made by the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1948. Those coins did not appear on the market and were used only as gifts by the government.
From 1955 to 1975, the South Vietnam regime, or the Republic of Vietnam, issued 10 collections of banknotes and five collections of coins.
A document signed by the president of South Vietnam on printing, issuing and circulating currency.
Coupons used during the Anti-French Resistance War (1946-1954) and the American-Vietnam War (1955-1975) instead of cash.​
