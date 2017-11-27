VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

By Reuters/Michael Holden   November 27, 2017 | 05:36 pm GMT+7
Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend actress Meghan Markle watch the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mark Blinch

The marriage is due to take place in the spring of 2018.

Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday.

Harry, 33, currently fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle, 36, best known for her role in the U.S. TV legal drama "Suits", became engaged earlier this month, the statement issued by Clarence House said.

"Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents," the statement said.

Related News:
Tags: Prince Harry Meghan Markle
 
Read more
Spielberg's 'The Post' aimed at people 'starving for the truth'

Spielberg's 'The Post' aimed at people 'starving for the truth'

Hanoi to clean up iconic lake two years after legendary turtle dies of pollution

Hanoi to clean up iconic lake two years after legendary turtle dies of pollution

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to Agung eruption

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to Agung eruption

Winter wonderland: Daisy season brightens spirits in Hanoi

Winter wonderland: Daisy season brightens spirits in Hanoi

Freelance tour guides claim Vietnam's new tourism law railroads them into trap

Freelance tour guides claim Vietnam's new tourism law railroads them into trap

Crocodiles, pythons and militias: South Sudan's children risk death for school

Crocodiles, pythons and militias: South Sudan's children risk death for school

South Africa's new export is Miss Universe

South Africa's new export is Miss Universe

Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam

Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam

 
go to top