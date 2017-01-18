VnExpress International
Bribing Vietnamese Kitchen Gods

By Gia Chinh   January 18, 2017 | 08:33 pm GMT+7

Families across the country see Kitchen Gods as their guardians and are very generous with offerings ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Tran Van Hai from Chuong My District, Hanoi said that his family has produced nearly 3,000 sets of the votive paper offerings outfit for the upcoming Kitchen Gods day, one week before Tet. These offerings will usually come with flowers, chicken and live carps, which the gods will ride on for their journey to heaven, according to legend.
Hai has been working as a votive paper maker for the last five years. He said it's very time-consuming and requires attention to detail.
Colorful boxes in the making.
Hai is making a headpiece for the gods.
Each day, he can make about 100 items.
“I can earn millions a day but it’s also hard when you have so much work to do," Hai said. 
Each of these sets ranges from VND30,000-120,000 ($1.3-5.3) depending on the number of items and their size.

Photos by VnExpress/Gia Chinh

