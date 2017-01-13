VnExpress International
Wild peach blossoms brighten misty mountains in northwestern Vietnam

By Quoc Tuan   January 13, 2017 | 02:36 pm GMT+7

A pink canopy of flowers has bloomed ahead of the New Year.

wild-peach-tree-blossoms-lighten-misty-mountains-in-northwestern-vietnam

Despite the foggy weather, visitors to the mountainous region can still enjoy the beauty of wild peach trees growing along the roads.
wild-peach-tree-blossoms-lighten-misty-mountains-in-northwestern-vietnam-1

Wild peach trees usually bloom in spring, coinciding with Vietnam’s Tet holiday. The best time to see peach blossoms is in December and January.
wild-peach-tree-blossoms-lighten-misty-mountains-in-northwestern-vietnam-2

Wild peach blossoms are a lighter pink than those grown in Hanoi’s Nhat Tan Village.
wild-peach-tree-blossoms-lighten-misty-mountains-in-northwestern-vietnam-3

Ethnic children play under the blossoms.
wild-peach-tree-blossoms-lighten-misty-mountains-in-northwestern-vietnam-4

Wild peach blossoms are part of the spectacular mountainous scenery and ethnic life in the northern highlands.
wild-peach-tree-blossoms-lighten-misty-mountains-in-northwestern-vietnam-5

A happy ethnic child smiles among the peach trees.
wild-peach-tree-blossoms-lighten-misty-mountains-in-northwestern-vietnam-6

The stunning blossoms draw many visitors to Vietnam’s poorest area and add to the local economy.
wild-peach-tree-blossoms-lighten-misty-mountains-in-northwestern-vietnam-7

People from lowland regions have been turning to wild peach branches over the last few years to decorate their homes during Tet, posing a major threat to ancient peach trees in the northern forests.

Photos by Quoc Tuan

