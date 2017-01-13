Wild peach blossoms brighten misty mountains in northwestern Vietnam

|
Despite the foggy weather, visitors to the mountainous region can still enjoy the beauty of wild peach trees growing along the roads.
|
Wild peach trees usually bloom in spring, coinciding with Vietnam’s Tet holiday. The best time to see peach blossoms is in December and January.
|
Wild peach blossoms are a lighter pink than those grown in Hanoi’s Nhat Tan Village.
|
Ethnic children play under the blossoms.
|
Wild peach blossoms are part of the spectacular mountainous scenery and ethnic life in the northern highlands.
|
A happy ethnic child smiles among the peach trees.
|
The stunning blossoms draw many visitors to Vietnam’s poorest area and add to the local economy.
|
People from lowland regions have been turning to wild peach branches over the last few years to decorate their homes during Tet, posing a major threat to ancient peach trees in the northern forests.
Photos by Quoc Tuan
