Braving the winter cold with Hanoi's night owls

A woman rides her bicycle to Long Bien Market to buy agriculture produce to resell. She usually arrives at 2 a.m. and waits for two hours until the goods arrive.
“I warm up when I pull these boxes, it’s freezing cold just sitting around,” said a porter at Long Bien Market.
This street cleaner has to wear extra gloves and a head scarf after midnight.
Road workers are out every night from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.
A scrap collector has refused to take the cold night off, and it really paid off.
Another scrap collector keeps warm by a bonfire under a bridge. She makes around VND50,000 ($2) a day, and most of her meals are bowls of plain instant noodles. “The winter cold causes me a lot of pain in my arms and legs, but taking a break means I’ll have nothing to eat,” the 71-year-old woman said.
A homeless man sleeps on the step of a shop on Hang Gai Street, with his bicycle and smoking pipe locked up next to him. He collects scrap or does menial jobs for people during the day.
An old woman has trouble sleeping outside in the cold with noisy motorbikes racing by.