Best photos of supermoon from Vietnam

By Nguyen Dong, Ngoc Thanh   November 15, 2016 | 12:06 pm GMT+7

Hundreds of people in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang shared their photos of the supermoon on Monday night with VnExpress.

The big full moon as seen from Da Nang's Son Tra Peninsula at around 6:30 p.m. At around 9 p.m. on Monday (local time), the moon came closest to earth since 1948. The shortest distance, known as "perigee," was 221,525 miles (356,510 km) and 7 percent less than usual.
The moon, captured through a 300mm lense.
The supermoon over Tran Thi Ly Bridge across the Han River in Da Nang at around 7 p.m.
The bridge’s cables and the moon.
A young man checks his shots of the moon, the most spectacular in 68 years.
The supermoon above the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi.
The supermoon and Hanoi’s Flag Tower.
The moon, said to be 30 percent brighter than usual, shines over the Long Bien Bridge in Hue.
The supermoon over Thu Duc District in Ho Chi Minh City as captured by photographer Banh He.
Supermoon over the sparking Ho Chi Minh City, captured by Nguyen Dzung using double exposure technique.
The big full moon captured from Ho Chi Minh City, by Nhat Dang.
Young people watch the full moon at the sports center of Da Nang University of Technology.
A young man captures the supermoon by combining his cell phone with a telescope.

