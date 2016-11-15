best-photos-of-supermoon-from-vietnam

|
The big full moon as seen from Da Nang's Son Tra Peninsula at around 6:30 p.m. At around 9 p.m. on Monday (local time), the moon came closest to earth since 1948. The shortest distance, known as "perigee," was 221,525 miles (356,510 km) and 7 percent less than usual.
|
The moon, captured through a 300mm lense.
|
The supermoon over Tran Thi Ly Bridge across the Han River in Da Nang at around 7 p.m.
|
The bridge’s cables and the moon.
|
A young man checks his shots of the moon, the most spectacular in 68 years.
|
The supermoon above the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi.
|
The supermoon and Hanoi’s Flag Tower.
|
The moon, said to be 30 percent brighter than usual, shines over the Long Bien Bridge in Hue.
|
The supermoon over Thu Duc District in Ho Chi Minh City as captured by photographer Banh He.
|
Supermoon over the sparking Ho Chi Minh City, captured by Nguyen Dzung using double exposure technique.
|
The big full moon captured from Ho Chi Minh City, by Nhat Dang.
|
Young people watch the full moon at the sports center of Da Nang University of Technology.
|
A young man captures the supermoon by combining his cell phone with a telescope.
