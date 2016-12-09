Baby cow with 7 legs astonishes Vietnamese villagers

The seven-legged baby cow in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. Photo by VnExpress

A farmer in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong said one of her cows had given birth to a calf with seven legs and with both male and female sex organs.

Ka Ban said the baby cow was born on Tuesday. Most of the legs look normal, except for one which is only 20 centimeters long.

The cow is healthy but it cannot move around easily.

Locals have flocked to Ka Ban’s farm to get a glimpse of the rare animal.

In October, Nguyen Ba Hien, 56, a farmer in the central province of Nghe An, also reported that one of his sows had given birth to a piglet with two heads, four eyes and four legs.

