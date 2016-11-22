An open-air studio: French photographer bathes Hoi An in gold

French photographer Réhahn fell in love with Vietnam and its people during a field trip in 2007.

Four years later, he moved from France to the town of Hoi An in central Vietnam.

Through Réhahn's lens, Hoi An takes on a striking and distinctive golden-yellow hue.

The town has about 1,000 ancient houses of which 844 are on a UNESCO list for their historical value.

“Hoi An is like an open-air studio. The light and the yellow walls make the perfect backdrop for any subject, continually surprising and inspiring me,” BBC Travel quoted Réhahn as saying.

The French photographer tries to capture this remarkable feature of the ancient town in everyday moments.

Keep scrolling to see stunning photos from his most recent book: “Vietnam-Mosaic of Contrast”.

The street, canals, bridges and the distinctive yellow houses here have been unchanged for hundreds of years.

Most buildings in Hoi An's ancient town back on to the Thu Bon River, making it easy for loading and off-loading goods that are transported by boat.

Schoolgirls, as seen here, always wear the traditional ao dai, said Réhahn.

In Hoi An, East meets West with French colonial houses among Japanese temples and Chinese wooden shops. Many of the buildings are covered in a distinctive golden-yellow color.

The shade symbolizes pride, wealth and respect in Vietnamese culture.

As dawn breaks on the horizon, Réhahn captures a woman sweeping the street with a broom.

Locals eating breakfast at a food stall around the Japanese bridge.

In a rapidly growing Vietnam, there are a few places like Hoi An where time seems to stand still with all its unique and charming features intact.

