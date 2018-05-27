American, French fireworks light up night sky at Da Nang int'l festival

The teams thrilled the audience with breathtaking performances.

Da Nang in central Vietnam was brightened up on Saturday night during the second episode of the annual Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, with performances by American and French pyrotechnicians.

The team told a story of a friendship train which travels through France and around the world. Their fireworks lit up the sky with classical and modern music in the background, taking the audience through different emotions.

The American team performed right after with 6,000 mortars to paint a picture of light on the sky.

The Atlas PyroVision team has previously achieved various awards, including the “Gold Jupiter” as the 2012 Champions for the 28th edition of the Montreal International Fireworks Competition.

With skillful techniques, the American team received a lot of cheering and applause from the audience.

The team focuses more on low-altitude fireworks to color the bridges of the city.

Tens of thousands of Vietnamese gathered around the bridges of Da Nang to watch the wondrous pictures of light in a historic city which used to be a battlefield between Vietnam and France, and later, Vietnam and the U.S.

First held in 2008, the annual Da Nang International Fireworks Festival attracts many locals and tourists who came to enjoy a magical night in a city that is always friendly and welcoming.