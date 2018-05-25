In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

Chili pepper Photo taken in Hoi An by rehahn_photography on Instagram.

Soy sauce village Ban soy sauce is made in Ban hamlet in the northern province of Hung Yen, about 25km from Hanoi. "Ban soy sauce traditional village is a famous village for a long time," the caption reads. Photo by Tung Lam posted by smilewithvietnam on Instagram.

Sunset Photo taken on Phu Quoc Island off the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang by arnaud.samie on Instagram.

Conversation Photo taken in the coastal resort town Nha Trang in central Vietnam by hieutruong_photo on Instagram.

Saigon alley Photo taken in Saigon by tunngtindp on Instagram.

Coconuts "Workers husk coconuts in the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre known for myriad of coconut products," the caption reads. Photo by leestarnes on Instagram.

Farewell smiles The last day of high school at Tran Dai Nghia School for Gifted Students in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo taken by tunngtindp on Instagram.

Golden corn Photo taken in northern Vietnam by hassanelsayadd on Instagram.