VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Watch pigeons glide above Saigon's Notre-Dame Cathedral

By Nguyen Thanh   May 25, 2018 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

Over 700 pigeons reside around Saigon's Notre-Dame Cathedral and have become the city's signature symbol.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral

Pigeons spread their wings above the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City.

These pigeons were raised by locals after the H5N1 influenza epidemic in 2005.

"After the flu passed, about 15, 20 pigeons came here to the cathedral. We locals feel for them and feed them daily. The birds have grown closer with the people, and their number has skyrocketed to over 700 now," said 40-year-old Nguyen Ngoc Quang Thanh, a street vendor near the cathedral.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 1

Passersby feed the pigeons.

Thanh also sells beans to tourists to feed the pigeons.

"The birds consume dozens of kilograms of beans and grains every day. Due to the high costs, I decided to sell bird food to tourists to feed the pigeons. Each box of food costs VND10,000 (44 cents)," she said.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 2

Local children play with the pigeons.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 3

A foreigner lets two pigeons land on his arm.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 4

10-year-old Kim Yen, a local, plays with a flock of pigeons.

"They are cute and smart. I love them," she said.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 5

Thanh feeds a pigeon with beans in her hand.

"We train them to fly up and down every 10-15 minutes to avoid being captured by humans," she said.

In Vietnam, pigeon meat is considered a delicacy.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 6

A woman is caught by surprise when a flock of pigeons takes flight.

"I've been to Thailand before and there were also pigeons living in a pagoda there. But they didn't fly as beautifully as Saigon's pigeons," said Nguyen Thi Ngan, a tourist from Hanoi.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 7

Several pigeons glide above the cathedral's bell tower.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 8

Some pigeons are seen painted with food dyes for aesthetics. They don't harm the birds' health and will wear off over time.

Birds of a feather: Watch pigeons soar above Saigons iconic Notre-Dame cathedral - 9

A speck of sunlight is reflected on a cathedral's window amidst morning prayers.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral of Saigon was established by the French in 1880. The building, which is currently under renovation, has two bell towers and is 58-meter (190 feet) high.

Related News:
Tags: HCMC Ho Chi Minh Saigon Notra-Dame cathedral Basilica pigeons travel tourism
 
Read more
Hanoians turn giant river into free swimming pool for hot summer

Hanoians turn giant river into free swimming pool for hot summer

American, French fireworks light up night sky at Da Nang int'l festival

American, French fireworks light up night sky at Da Nang int'l festival

Walk and chew gum, it may keep you thin: study

Walk and chew gum, it may keep you thin: study

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Just zipping out to the shops: mountain dwellers soar over angry rapids in China

Just zipping out to the shops: mountain dwellers soar over angry rapids in China

Close quarters: Vietnam's downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots

Close quarters: Vietnam's downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots

Third of girls in South Asia miss school during periods: report

Third of girls in South Asia miss school during periods: report

World Cup fever causes sleepless nights for Bangladesh flagmakers

World Cup fever causes sleepless nights for Bangladesh flagmakers

 
go to top