VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats

By Hong Ha   July 4, 2018 | 08:17 am GMT+7

Phu Tan Village in Phu Yen Province has become well known for its traditional craft of weaving sedge mats.

Across Vietnam’s Central Highlands and south-central provinces, and in other parts of the country, sedge mats are used widely. For many residents, these mats, made with a grass-like plant that grows in temperate and cold regions, are the preferred, comfortable option to sleep on.

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats

The most famous place for sedge mats is Phu Tan Village in Phu Yen Province. The village currently has 25 hectares of land on which sedge is grown. Thanks to stable raw material input, the village has done well with its traditional vocation that offers employment for more than 600 people..

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats - 1

The village has two mechanized production sites. It sells sedge mats worth VND5.3 billion ($230,000) per year on average. The average income of one mat maker is VND4 million a month.

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats - 2

Sedge is harvested and sun-dried, then clustered and dyed. The colored sedge strings are sun-dried again and woven into mats. The dyeing stage is very important and requires experienced craftsmen.

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats - 3

Dyed sedge is dried in the sun.

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats - 4

With increasing demand, several households have installed weaving machines to boost productivity.

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats - 5

Women line of bunches of colored sedge before they are woven.

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats - 6

Some elders still make mats with their hands, passing down their skills and experience to novice workers. A handmade mat is sold for VND50,000 – 60,000; and a machine-made mat for VND130,000 – 160,000.

A village in south-central Vietnam rolls out the welcome mats - 7

The village’s products are popular in many other provinces, including Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa and Binh Dinh.

The village is in An Cu Commune, Tuy An District. From Tuy Hoa in Phu Yen, you can follow Highway 1A to reach the  Phu Tan station and ask for the way to the village.

During the day, it is also worth visiting a nearby swamp called O Loan.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam mats craft village Phu Yen sedge mats
 
Read more
Let the Games begin: Netflix releases first Indian series

Let the Games begin: Netflix releases first Indian series

Hoi An rejects cable car project to preserve land, protect heritage image

Hoi An rejects cable car project to preserve land, protect heritage image

Saigon exhibition stirs debates for displaying real human organs

Saigon exhibition stirs debates for displaying real human organs

In downtown Hanoi, as the weather sizzles, the crowds fizzle out

In downtown Hanoi, as the weather sizzles, the crowds fizzle out

Indonesia 'anti-LGBT abuses' fuel HIV cases: Human Rights Watch

Indonesia 'anti-LGBT abuses' fuel HIV cases: Human Rights Watch

To bee or not to bee? Ca Mau has a saucy answer

To bee or not to bee? Ca Mau has a saucy answer

Italy wins Da Nang international fireworks contest

Italy wins Da Nang international fireworks contest

 
go to top