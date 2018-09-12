A Saigon café gets all dolled up to serve customers

The café, on Le Van Sy Street, opened around six months ago. Vu Thi Thanh Thao, 42, its owner, said: "As I collect dolls and am a member of doll collection clubs, I think it is necessary to have a space for people with the same hobby to gather. Many men also like dolls, but are quite embarrassed to admit it, so if there is a specialized café, many people will feel more comfortable playing with them.”