A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers

The Du Mien Garden café has built three houses on big trees. Many people attracted to this novelty have flocked to the café on Phan Van Tri Street in Saigon's Go Vap District.

Chu Van Tu, the café's manager, said the first tree house was built in 2013 on a 50-year-old ficus tree, using an extra iron post as foundation.

In just 14 months, three treehouses were completed in a 2,500-square-meter plot.

Iron and pine are the main materials used in building the tree houses.

“The trees are well cared as we prune and water it every day,” Tu said.

Each tree house can accommodate 10 to 15 people.

The tree is allowed to grow through the house, allowing the café to blend harmoniously with nature.

Customers get to sit close to the tree trunk.

“This is my go-to place every weekend. It makes me feel like I’m living on a tree,” said Thanh Hoa, a customer.

The café uses bonsai and bird cages as decorations.

Unfortunately, some people have vandalized the trees, by carving names and dates.

The café attracts about 200 customers per day. Drinks cost from VND40,000 to 100,000 ($1.71 to 4.27)