Travel & Life

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers

By Quynh Tran   August 13, 2018 | 01:45 pm GMT+7

Verdant cafés are not new in Vietnam, but one in Saigon has taken this to a new high.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers

The Du Mien Garden café has built three houses on big trees. Many people attracted to this novelty have flocked to the café on Phan Van Tri Street in Saigon's Go Vap District.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 1

Chu Van Tu, the café's manager, said the first tree house was built in 2013 on a 50-year-old ficus tree, using an extra iron post as foundation.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 2

In just 14 months, three treehouses were completed in a 2,500-square-meter plot.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 3

Iron and pine are the main materials used in building the tree houses. 

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 4

“The trees are well cared as we prune and water it every day,” Tu said.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 5

Each tree house can accommodate 10 to 15 people.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 6

The tree is allowed to grow through the house, allowing the café to blend harmoniously with nature. 

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 7

Customers get to sit close to the tree trunk. 

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 8

“This is my go-to place every weekend. It makes me feel like I’m living on a tree,” said Thanh Hoa, a customer.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 9

The café uses bonsai and bird cages as decorations.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 10

Unfortunately, some people have vandalized the trees, by carving names and dates.

A Saigon café climbs trees to serve its customers - 11

The café attracts about 200 customers per day. Drinks cost from VND40,000 to 100,000 ($1.71 to 4.27)

