A night out from Hanoi to New York

A woman at a flower stall at a night market in Hanoi, Vietnam.
A night market in Hanoi.
A woman uses her phone while standing in front of an illuminated advertisement as a train approaches in central Sydney, Australia.
People walk by attractions at the Prater amusement park in Vienna, Austria.
A couple poses for a wedding photo in central London, Britain.
A man buys souvenirs at a souvenir shop in central London.
Amateur footballers play a match late in the evening in Prague, Czech Republic.
Fans take a selfie with the members of French band ESHARET after a concert at the Alliance Francaise in Karachi, Pakistan.
People enjoy beer in front of a bar on the in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Children practice volleyball in Rio de Janeiro.
People watch a movie on a beach at night in Marseille, France.
People walk down an avenue in the center of Bordeaux, France.
A man sits on a road divider as he waits for a bus in New Delhi, India.
Passengers on a tram in Kiev, Ukraine.
A passenger sleeps on a night service metro train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S.
A view of the lower Manhattan night skyline as seen from Brooklyn.