A mother's love for her adopted son

Nguyen Anh Hong, 45, is not the birth mother of 15-year-old Nguyen Hong Tam. “About 14 years ago, when I was selling lottery tickets, I met my son’s mother. The woman in the first months of her pregnancy said that she would have an abortion. I told her to keep the baby and I would raise him. Three months after birth, she left the baby for me. Since then I have never met her again,” Hong said.