7-uplifting-stories-from-vietnam-in-2016-that-will-make-you-smile

Boy holds his dog tight during flood

Pham Quoc Anh, a 6-year-old boy in the central province of Quang Binh, became a heroic symbol on social media in November when this picture hit the internet. He has just saved his dog and together, they sit on a rock waiting to be rescued from the one-meter-deep water. Nguyen Hoang Anh took and shared the picture.

Janitor’s daughter wins Harvard scholarship

Tran Thi Dieu Lien, who grew up in a tiny house in Ho Chi Minh City, has inspired so many Vietnamese by winning a scholarship worth more than $300,000 from Harvard. In August, the high school graduate left for the U.S. Her mother, a janitor at a local university, could not stop smiling.

Woman puts raincoat on stranger

This photo on Facebook shows a woman stopping during a thunderstorm afternoon in Hanoi in May to put on a raincoat for an old woman. The 26-year-old said she does not know the woman but she went to buy her a raincoat. “It’s just small act,” she said.

Free bread for the poor

A free baguette box on Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street in Ho Chi Minh City has been serving hundreds of homeless and poor people every day. A beauty salon set up the box and its security guard is in charge of refilling it.

People help each other on Saigon's flooded streets

This photo of a man helping a woman on a flooded street in Ho Chi Minh City's Nha Be District on December 15 has won a lot of love. Inundation following high tides and heavy rains has become a common problem across the city, where people have learned to stay calm and carry on. Together.

Taxi driver delivers baby

A taxi driver in Da Nang on June 22 helped a passenger deliver a healthy baby in his cab. Nguyen Bao Quynh, 26, was driving the 21-year-old mother to hospital but there was not enough time. As she screamed and her water broke, he stopped his car and helped her. “I could only smile when the baby started crying,” Quynh said. He then drove both of them safely to the hospital.

Bear celebrates freedom after rescued from bile farm

A video released by Animals Asia in April shows a bear spending his first day at a sanctuary like he’s the happiest bear on earth. Tuffy, named by the animal protection group, is seen splashing water, throwing his back against the water and jumping up and down in a pool. The animal has been hurt and weakened after years inside a cage at a bile farm. But it's time to enjoy freedom.

