11 places for coffee break from Tet party spree

|
Cong, Hanoi
Most of the chain’s outlets in Hanoi open from the second day of the Lunar New Year, Saturday. Customers will have to pay an extra 30 percent service fee to compensate for the workers who have no breaks.
|
The Lissom Parlour, Hanoi
This shop on Nguyen Huu Huan Street, Hoan Kiem District, opened through midnight on the Lunar New Year’s Eve and will stay up until midnight during the holiday. The tea set is customers’ favorite, which costs VND350,000 ($15) for two. Photo by VnExpress/Bao Tran
|
Xofa, Hanoi
The coffee shop on Tong Duy Tan Street, Hoan Kiem District, is one of a few that opens 24 hours a day in Hanoi, and it has kept the doors wide open during the country’s biggest holiday. Drinks cost between VND30,000-50,000 a person, and there’re also fastfood options. The place is loved for its canopy.
|
Miu’s, Hanoi
The shop on Tran Nhat Duat Street, Hoan Kiem District, could serve as a holiday refreshment as it has a lot of fruit juice and smoothies for around VND35,000 apiece. It opens from 2 p.m. until midnight through the one-week Tet, with no extra holiday charges.
|
Puku, Hanoi
This coffee shop on Tong Duy Tan Street has been a popular 24/7 destination for visitors to Vietnam. It serves drinks for an average of VND50,000 apiece, and the menu also has chicken rice, beef noodle soup, hamburger and spaghetti for hungry night owls.
|
Pitti, Hanoi
The coffee shop on Quan Thanh, Ba Dinh District, drew many customers who sought a peep of the Lunar New Year fireworks on Thursday night. It opens until midnight during the holiday, serving drinks for VND20,000-50,000, including the special egg coffee that comes in ellshells.
|
247 Warehouse, Hanoi
The four-story shop in Van Quan urban area in Ha Dong District serves coffee next to arrays of potteries, accessories and office tools which are also for sale.
|
Chanchamayo, Saigon
The coffee shop on Ngo Thoi Nhiem, District 3, serves special mixes with spinach, aloe vera, cucumber and ginger, for around VND50,000 apiece. Cakes are also beloved.
|
SNOB, Saigon
The two-story shop on Tran Hung Dao, District 1, is another stop for sweet tooths.
|
Heritage Republic, Saigon
This shop stands on Pasteur, District 1, right in the heart of Saigon, serving drinks for around VND30,000 apiece. The nostalgic design wins it many customers.
|
Oromia, Saigon
This is a quiet stop in an alley off Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, District 3. Coffee, cocktail, soda and smoothies cost from VND36,000 and customers can enjoy free cuddles with cats.