VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Weight class exclusions force Vietnamese pencak silat champs to miss SEA Games

By Minh Thu   September 13, 2019 | 09:47 am GMT+7
Weight class exclusions force Vietnamese pencak silat champs to miss SEA Games
Nguyen Van Tri reacts after winning a gold medal for Vietnam in pencak silat at ASIAD 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh.

Two pencak silat gold medalists at ASIAD 2018 cannot compete at SEA Games 30 because their weight classes are not included.

The affected athletes are Nguyen Van Tri and Tran Dinh Nam.

The Philippines, host of the 30th edition of the SEA Games, has not included either Tri's 90-95 kilograms division or Nam's 70-75 kilograms division in the five weight divisions in which contests take place. All five are lightweight divisions and not the forte of the two Vietnamese fighters.

Tran Dinh Nam raises the national flag after winning a gold medal for Vietnam in Pencak Silat at ASIAD 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh.

Tran Dinh Nam raises the national flag after winning a gold medal for Vietnam in pencak silat at ASIAD 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh.

According to Nguyen Van Hung, head-coach of Vietnamese pencak silat national team, the host country has the right to decide the sports' categories and this is a tactic often used in SEA Games.

Hung said the move aims to eliminate Vietnamese fighters, including Nam and Tri who performed well in weight classes, right from the start.

Tran Thi Them, female silver medal list at SEA Games 2017 and ASIAD 2018, will be the only member of the national pencak silat team to compete in the 55-kilogram category in the Philippines.

Beisde their gold medals at ASIAD 2018, Tri snatched a gold medal while Nam earned a silver medal at the SEA Games 29 in Malaysia.

Vietnam will host the next SEA Games.

Related News:

SEA Games 2019

National tournament to select e-sports contestants for SEA Games 30

National tournament to select e-sports contestants for SEA Games 30

Vietnam U23 team win friendly match against Myanmar in SEA Games preparation

Vietnam U23 team win friendly match against Myanmar in SEA Games preparation

Vietnamese defender to miss SEA Games, World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Vietnamese defender to miss SEA Games, World Cup qualifiers due to injury

See more
Tags: Vietnam pencak silat SEA Games 30 Nguyen Van Tri Tran Dinh Nam
 
Read more
India's Sourabh Verma wins Vietnam badminton tournament

India's Sourabh Verma wins Vietnam badminton tournament

Vietnamese player is world rapid chess youth champion

Vietnamese player is world rapid chess youth champion

Vietnamese chess ace Khoi becomes GM

Vietnamese chess ace Khoi becomes GM

Vietnam wins 18 medals at international martial arts contest

Vietnam wins 18 medals at international martial arts contest

Vietnamese woman wins French cycling tournament

Vietnamese woman wins French cycling tournament

Vietnamese Muay Thai star knocks out Malaysian fighter at Asian championship

Vietnamese Muay Thai star knocks out Malaysian fighter at Asian championship

Organizers to select 1,000 volunteers for Hanoi F1 race

Organizers to select 1,000 volunteers for Hanoi F1 race

 
go to top