VnExpress Marathon to go for a night run in Hanoi

Runners at the VnExpress Marathon in Quy Nhon, central Vietnam, in the early morning of June 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

The marathon's Super Early Bird tickets are available from Thursday through December 16.

The race will have four distances, five kilometres, 10 kilometers, 21 kilometers (half marathon), and 42 kilometers (full marathon), similar to its cousins, VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020 to be held in April and Quy Nhon 2020 in June.

The midnight race, starting in the evening on March 7 and ending in the morning of March 8, seeks to introduce a different perspective of Hanoi to runners and supporters. Participants can enjoy the silence of a Hanoi spring night, broken occasionally with the sounds of the capital city’s nightly culinary activities.

Distance Super Early Bird (December 5-16, 2019) Early Bird (Dec 17, 2019-Jan 2, 2020) Regular (Jan 3-30, 2019 Late (Jan 31-Feb 15, 2020) 5km VND300,000 ($13) VND360,000 VND480,000 VND600,000 10km VND600,000 VND780,000 VND960,000 VND1,200,000 21km VND720,000 VND900,000 VND1,140,000 VND1,440,000 42km VND900,000 VND1,080,000 VND1,320,000 VND1,560,000

Athletes and businesses can take advantage of group discount rates: 25 percent off for a group of over 100 runners, 20 percent for groups of 50-100, 15 percent for groups of 30-49, and 10 percent for groups of 10-29.

Around 6,000 runners are expected to participate in the Hanoi midnight run.

The first VnExpress Marathon, held last June in the central beach town Quy Nhon, attracted around 5,000 runners, including 100 foreigners.