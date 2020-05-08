VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon postponed until end July

Runners at VnExpress Marathon in Quy Nhon, June 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

The race’s organizers, VnExpress and the Binh Duong People's Committee, decided Friday to postpone the event to ensure safety of participants. While the coronavirus has been well-controlled in Vietnam, the pandemic remained rampant in many countries including some in Southeast Asia. The World Health Organization has extended its declaration of a global emergency and advised governments on continued disease prevention efforts.

The organizers said they expect the new date will offer participants more practice time and the chance to prepare better, especially for those in Vietnam, where social distancing restrictions have been eased since April 23.

For those who have registered for the marathon before 10 a.m on May 8, organizers are working with carriers (airlines, railways) to find solutions for them to conveniently change travel dates. Details will be mailed to participants.

Those who have purchased BIB tickets for the event will receive a 20 discount code for a VnExpress Marathon event valid until March 31, 2012.

The organizers have also adjusted the time for purchasing late tickets until June 22 or until all tickets are sold out, whichever happens first.

Distances Regular tickets Feb 3 - June 22 5 km VND400,000 10 km VND800,000 21 km VND950,000 42 km VND1,100,000

Due to complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, many domestic and international sporting events scheduled for the first six months of the year have been postponed or cancelled.

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2020 is the second race to be held in Binh Dinh, after the first one held last June with over 5,000 participants.

Le Quang Hoa and Pham Thi Hong Le won the men’s and women’s race in the event. Their victory enables the two athletes to compete in the 2020 Boston Marathon, one of six major races in the world. However, the Boston Marathon 2020 has been moved to September instead of April as the Covid-19 epidemic rages in the U.S.

Other upcoming VnExpress Marathon events include VnExpress Marathon Hue, which will take place from August 28 to September 2 in the former imperial capital of Hue in central Vietnam; and the Midnight Marathon in Hanoi, the first ever midnight run that will be held August 22 until early morning the next day.