VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight to commence in November

The decision to postpone the race was taken under the order of suspension of all social activities from July 29 by Hanoi People's Committee.

The organizers, VnExpress and Hanoi People's Committee, decided Thursday to postpone the event from the night of August 22 to that of November 28, to ensure the safety of all participants and communities as Covid-19 resurfaced in the country following three months with no local infections.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the marathon will retain their BIBs and all related benefits. Along with the schedule change, VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight will extend the time for purchasing BIBs until November 4.

For those who had registered for the marathon before 8 a.m. on July 30, organizers are working with carriers to conveniently change their travel dates.

A night runner in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Postponement of the marathon follows guidelines and recommendations proposed at the meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on July 29, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said tourism activities and festivals should be limited to stop the epidemic from spreading. For localities that have reported Covid-19 cases, all events should be canceled. Areas at high risk of infection should restrict and postpone major and crowded festivals.

At the meeting, Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee, requested the city to stop fairs, festivals, bar activities..., and quickly test over 21,000 people who recently returned from Da Nang, a Covid-19 hotspot.

Hanoi has reported two new cases, both returning from Da Nang. 87 others suffered coughing, fever and their samples have been taken for testing.

This is the second time the tournament has had to be rescheduled due to the Covid-19 impact.