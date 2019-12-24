VnExpress Marathon 2020 to allow foreigners free run

On the occasion of Christmas and New Year's Eve, 50 first non-Vietnamese runners will be receiving the free bib package for VnExpress Marathon 2020 in Hanoi, Hue and Quy Nhon.

The special offer is applicable for half and full marathon, not applicable for 5 and 10 km distance. Offer is available from December 24 to January 2, 2020 or until running out of the 50 free bib package, depending on which condition comes first.

To receive a free chip tag number, participants must provide personal information, including name, age, phone number, name of race, distance via email including your personal story related to the marathon along with your achievements.

VnExpress Marathon (VM) 2020 events are VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight (March 7), VnExpress Marathon Hue (April 5) and VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon (June 7). Each race will cover four distances: full marathon (42 kilometers), half marathon (21 kilometers), 10 kilometers and five kilometers.

Register below:

VnExpress Marathon Hanọi Midnight: vmhanoi@vnexpress.net

VnExpress Marathon Hue: vmquynhon@vnexpress.net

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon: vmhue@vnexpress.net

Runners cross Thi Nai Brigde in VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon in June 2019.

Among the largest races in Vietnam, VnExpress Marathon is an annual event aimed to spread sporting awareness and connect communities, the first held last June with 5,000 runners, 100 foreign.

VM 2020 will offer foreign runners a different view of Vietnam, passing through historic Hue citadel, nocturnal Hanoi and across Thi Nai, the country's longest sea bridge.

The charity run will donate 10 percent of ticket revenue to VnExpress' Hope Foundation, helping disadvantaged students in Vietnam's remote provinces.