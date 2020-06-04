VnExpress announces second virtual race

Two months after launching the first V-Race as many tournaments were suspended due to Covid-19, the organizer decided to host another virtual run.

A virtual run differs from other running competitions in that participants can run the race wherever they are and at any pace they like. All they have to do is upload screenshots from apps to prove they have completed the race and submit the results.

Participants will need to install the Strava app on their phone to record their results. Those completing the race will get both virtual and real medals and a certificate.

The entry fee is VND250,000 ($10.8), with 10 percent of the money going to the newspaper's Hope foundation to help vulnerable people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic like street children, lottery sellers, street vendors, and others.

Tickets are being sold from June 3 to 17 at this link.

The race, which will have four categories, 10 km, 21 km, 42 km, and 100 km, is expected to attract around 35,000 runners. Anyone can take part, whether they are children, seniors, office workers, or athletes. There is no limit on the number of runs as long as contestants complete the distance in a time of three to 12 minutes per kilometer. Beginners can even combine walking and running.

The race will be held from June 17 to July 1, and the results will be announced two weeks later.

Throughout the race, there will be side events and contests with prizes from the sponsors and live streams with famous runners.

The VnExpress Marathon has three more major events in 2020, the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon (July 26), VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight (August 22) and VnExpress Marathon Hue (September 6).