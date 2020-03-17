VnExpress kicks off virtual race

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon was held by VnExpress in June 2019.

V-Race was launched with a series of large and small national tournaments postponed due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic. The project aims to promote routine physical health awareness, especially among itchy joggers.

With the message "I'm Safe, Fear Off - Run On", V-Race aims to motivate daily exercise to increase immunity as well as community spirit amid current bewilderment.

Registration for the first tournament is now open via this link, starting Tuesday until 11:59 a.m., March 31.

The race will commence at 12 a.m March 31 and run till 12 a.m April 21, with results aggregated and awards handed out from April 21 to May 21.

Participants can participate across 42 km, 64 km, 100 km and 150 km with no time limit, provided he or she amasses enough distances as per registration at an average speed of 4 to 15 minutes per kilometer. This makes the race ideal for beginners who can opt to either walk or run.

V-Race integrates with Strava to record results, for which participants need to register after signing up on the V-Race page.

Those who complete the competition will be awarded online certificates and medals, and gifts. In addition, the 999th, 1,999th and 2,999th participant will each receive a Nokia phone from the organizers.

Besides the main prize, the virtual race also includes a photo contest, allowing athletes to record unique check-in images while on the run.

The V-Race virtual run is expected to attract about 35,000 registers.

VnExpress Marathon is a professional race organizer with three more major events in 2020, including VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon (June), VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight (August) and VnExpress Marathon Hue (October).