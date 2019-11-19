Vietnamese wins men's crown at Nepal international badminton tournament

(From L) Adulrach Namkul, Pham Cao Cuong and Siril Verma on the winners’ podium at the Yonex Sunrise Nepal International Challenge, November 17, 2019. Photo courtesy of Pham Cao Cuong’s Facebook page.

On Sunday Cuong, ranked 110th in the world and Vietnam’s second best player, won the match 2-1.

He won the first game 24-22, but quickly lost the second 9-21 before clinching the title with a hard-fought 21-19 win in the decider.

Namkul, ranked 131st in the world, had beaten Vietnam's top player Nguyen Tien Minh in the quarter-final last Friday.

Cuong beat India's Kiran Kumar Mekala in the last eight and Siril Verma in the semifinals.

Canada's Xiaodong Sheng was the other losing semifinalist.

It was Cuong’s first international title of the year.

The Yonex Sunrise Nepal International Challenge had total prize money of $25,000.