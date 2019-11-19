VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnamese wins men's crown at Nepal international badminton tournament

By Dang Khoa   November 19, 2019 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese wins men's crown at Nepal international badminton tournament
(From L) Adulrach Namkul, Pham Cao Cuong and Siril Verma on the winners’ podium at the Yonex Sunrise Nepal International Challenge, November 17, 2019. Photo courtesy of Pham Cao Cuong’s Facebook page.

Vietnam's Pham Cao Cuong has won the men's singles title at the Yonex Sunrise Nepal International Challenge by beating Thailand's Adulrach Namkul.

On Sunday Cuong, ranked 110th in the world and Vietnam’s second best player, won the match 2-1.

He won the first game 24-22, but quickly lost the second 9-21 before clinching the title with a hard-fought 21-19 win in the decider.

Namkul, ranked 131st in the world, had beaten Vietnam's top player Nguyen Tien Minh in the quarter-final last Friday.

Cuong beat India's Kiran Kumar Mekala in the last eight and Siril Verma in the semifinals.

Canada's Xiaodong Sheng was the other losing semifinalist.

It was Cuong’s first international title of the year.

The Yonex Sunrise Nepal International Challenge had total prize money of $25,000.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam badminton Yonex Sunrise Nepal International Challenge 2019 Nepal Pham Cao Cuong Adulrach Namkul Nguyen Tien Minh
 
Read more
Vietnamese boxer gets a shot at WBC Australasian title

Vietnamese boxer gets a shot at WBC Australasian title

Vietnam bags six gold medals at world bodybuilding championships

Vietnam bags six gold medals at world bodybuilding championships

Vietnam e-sports team in PUBG world tournament semis

Vietnam e-sports team in PUBG world tournament semis

Early bird registration opens for VnExpress Marathon 2020

Early bird registration opens for VnExpress Marathon 2020

Belgian ends Vietnamese hopes in Carom Billiards 3-Cushion World Cup

Belgian ends Vietnamese hopes in Carom Billiards 3-Cushion World Cup

Vietnamese GM finishes fourth at world rapid chess contest

Vietnamese GM finishes fourth at world rapid chess contest

Martial arts ONE Championship returns to HCMC early next year

Martial arts ONE Championship returns to HCMC early next year

 
go to top