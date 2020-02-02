VnExpress International
Vietnamese player signs up with Spanish futsal club

By Dang Khoa   February 2, 2020 | 10:06 am GMT+7
Spanish O Parrulo Ferrol FS's Instagram post welcomes futsal player Pham Duc Hoa for the 2020 season. Photo courtesy of O Parrulo Ferrol FS.

Spain's O Parrulo Ferrol FS has signed a contract with Vietnamese futsal player Pham Duc Hoa after a successful trial period.

In November, O Parrulo Ferrol had extended a two-month trial invitation to Hoa and fellow teammate Tran Van Vu, both members of national champions Thai Son Nam.

After the trial, it offered contracts to both player, but Tran Anh Tu, owner of Thai Son Nam, only agreed to transfer Hoa, saying he wants Vu to continue playing for his team this year.

No further information was released about the contract details.

O Parrulo Ferrol FS compete in the Premiera Division, the first division in Spanish futsal. The team are managed by Hector Souto, who has worked in Vietnam as the national coach assistant and coach of the U20 squad in 2017-2018.

Last season, the club finished eleventh among 16 teams with 20 points after 18 matches - five wins, five draws, and eight losses.

Hoa, a key player for Thai Son Nam, has also been a member of the national futsal team for years. He won Vietnamese Silver Ball trophy for second best futsal player of 2017, a Bronze Ball in 2018 and is on the Golden Ball awards shortlist for 2019.

According to O Parrulo Ferrol's website, the 28-year-old player will make his debut in number 19 jersey after joining Vietnam's national team at the AFC Futsal Championship 2020, held in Turkmenistan between February 26 and March 8.

