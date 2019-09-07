VnExpress International
Sports

Vietnamese Muay Thai star knocks out Malaysian fighter at Asian championship

By Duc Dong   September 7, 2019 | 07:33 pm GMT+7

Muay Thai warrior Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat defeated Malaysia's Azwan Che Wil in his ONE Immortal Triumph Championship debut in HCMC Friday night.

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (R) and Azwan Che Wil in the flyweight Muay Thai bout at Phu Tho Stadium, HCMC. This is Vietnam's first time hosting ONE Championship.

Nhat quickly dominated the match with his kicks.

The 30-year-old from Lam Dong Province in the Central Highlands throws a left head-kick at his rival.

"My right leg is hurt from many recent competitions. So for ONE Championship, I have practiced to use my left leg more," Nhat said.
Under the electrified cheerings from the hometown crowd, the seven-time International Federation of Muay Thai Amateur champion proved himself to be a tough fighter.
After being taken care by medical staffs, Azwan Che Wil returned to the match but continuously received heavy blows and kicks from Nhat.
With 10 seconds left, the 24-year-old from Kuala Lumpur was knocked out cold. He was then carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.


Nhat is named the winner of the match.

"I am so happy to win my first game at a ONE Championship organized in Vietnam," he said.
Nhat said he's training every day to prepare for the SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in November.

ONE Championship is one of the world’s largest martial art events with tournaments broadcast to over 138 countries. The HCMC edition featured 14 kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts between fighters from 14 countries. Vietnam's Nguyen Thanh Tung was also scheduled to make his ONE Championship debut but withdrew due to health issues.

An interview with Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in 2018. Video by Dinh Phuc, Minh Nhat.

Tags: Vietnam ONE Championship Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat Muay Thai martial arts boxing ONE Immortal Triumph Championship
 
