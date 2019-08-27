Two Vietnamese fighters to debut in Asian martial arts contest

The championship, held on September 6 at Phu Tho Stadium, will feature Vietnamese Muay Thai champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, who has been undefeated since the start of his professional career, winning all the tournaments in the country.

Nhat has also won two consecutive Lethwei (bare knuckle kickboxing) international championships this year.

His next opponent in the upcoming event will be Malaysian fighter Azwan Che Wil, who has competed in the tournament earlier.

Nhat’s appearance at the tournament is expected to draw many Vietnamese fans to the fight.

Nguyen Thanh Tung, the number two Muay Thai fighter in the country, will also make his tournament debut, but in kickboxing, the other martial art that he is adept in. He will face Shahzaib Rindh of Pakistan.

At 20, Tung already has a national gold medal and a world silver medal in Muay Thai.

Also in the fray are two Vietnamese-origin fighters, Britain’s Michael Pham and American woman Bi Nguyen, who had quite an introduction when she knocked out her opponent in her first ONE Championship debut in April last year. She will face Puja Tomar of India in one of two female bouts in the tournament.

The other female bout pitches Amber Kitchen of the U.K. against Viktoria Lipianska of the Slovak Republic.

The highlight of the event will be the bout featuring ONE Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, who will defend his title against French Muay Thai star Brice Deval.

A total of 28 fighters from 14 countries will participate in the 14 bouts featured in this edition of the ONE Immortal Triumph Championship.

Ticket prices for the fights range from VND250,000 ($11) to VND4.9 million ($211).

ONE Championship is the world’s largest martial art organizations with tournaments broadcast to over 138 countries.

Since mixed martial arts (MMA) is not yet a legalized sport in Vietnam, this tournament will focus only on kickboxing and Muay Thai.