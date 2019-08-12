Vietnamese men break Japanese domination at Da Nang international marathon

Tan Hi Le won the men’s full marathon (42km) in 2:40:51 and Le Van Tuan finished second with 2:42:36, followed by Japanese Hydeyuki Mamiya (2:43:18).
Japanese marathoners continued to dominate the women’s 42km race with Marcia Zhou finishing first in 2:57:54, Yuki Mizuseda second in 3:07:18 and Chiaki Yoshida third in 3:19:18.
In the men’s half marathon (21km), Japanese runner Takumi Hasebe finished first with a time of 1:11:21, 3.5 minutes ahead of second-placed Swiss runner Fabian Downs. Hikaru Urano of Japan was third with 1:14:49.
On the women's side, Chinese Kin Kai Chan won the half-marathon (1:22:54), followed by Chinese Pan Tianjiao (1:27:06). Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Huong finished third (1:29:49).
The men’s 10km race was won by Malaysia’s Wai Ching Soh and women's by Vietnamese-American Phi Luong Hong.
The best-placed Vietnamese runner, Le, will get a spot at the Shonam International Marathon in Japan this December.
The event’s organizers raised VND200 million ($8,700) from donors during the race to support orphans, Agent Orange victms, and other people with disabilities in Da Nang.
This year's race had a record number of participants with more than 9,000 athletes, including 2,400 foreigners from 67 countries and territories competing in the 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km runs.