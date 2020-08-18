VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnamese footballer auctions jersey for Covid-19 relief

By Quynh Anh   August 18, 2020 | 08:30 am GMT+7

Striker Nguyen Van Toan is auctioning his jersey signed by all players of the men's national football team to support Covid-19 relief efforts in Hai Duong Province.

According to his Facebook post Sunday, Toan is auctioning his number 9 jersey, which he wore for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, to support Covid-19 relief efforts in Hai Duong, his hometown.

The northern province is treating 11 Covid-19 infections recorded since last week, becoming the second hotspots in the country at the present, after Da Nang.

Doctors have yet to identify the source of the Hai Duong outbreak. The province's capital, also named Hai Duong, was locked down and began a 15-day social distancing campaign on Friday.

The jersey was also signed by South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo.

Nguyen Van Toans jersey signed by all members of the mens national. Photo courtesy of Toans Facebook.

Nguyen Van Toan's jersey signed by all members of the men's national football team. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Van Toan.

The auction will wrap up this Sunday, with bidding having peaked at VND300 million (over $13,000) in two days.

Toan, 24, had donated VND151 million (over $6,500) toward Covid-19 relief in March and later joined other players to donate an additional VND300 million (over $13,000) toward prevention efforts in Da Nang.

Vietnam played the Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup between September and November last year. They were supposed to play remaining three qualifiers against Malaysia, Indonesia and UAE in October and November this year, but the games have been postponed to next year over the pandemic concerns.

Vietnam’s current Covid-19 count stands at 964, including 492 active cases. Twenty four patients have died.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Nguyen Van Toan

national football team

auction

jersey

Covid-19 relief

Hai Duong

 

Read more

Vietnam to play top teams at International Online Chess Olympiad

Vietnam to play top teams at International Online Chess Olympiad

Coronavirus scraps all remaining ASEAN football events this year

Coronavirus scraps all remaining ASEAN football events this year

VnExpress Marathon Hue receives new year-end date

VnExpress Marathon Hue receives new year-end date

Vietnam scraps Ironman triathlon over Covid-19 risks

Vietnam scraps Ironman triathlon over Covid-19 risks

Foreign companies dominate Vietnam online gaming industry

Foreign companies dominate Vietnam online gaming industry

VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight to commence in November

VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight to commence in November

Vietnamese Muay Thai champ to auction medal, gloves for charity

Vietnamese Muay Thai champ to auction medal, gloves for charity

Tearful son completes VnExpress Marathon in tribute to mother

Tearful son completes VnExpress Marathon in tribute to mother

 
go to top