Vietnamese chess ace Khoi becomes GM

By Xuan Binh   September 13, 2019 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Anh Khoi is Vietnam's 11th chess grandmaster. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh.

17-year-old Nguyen Anh Khoi has become the 11th Vietnamese chess grandmaster (GM).

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) awarded him the title during the evaluation period on September 7-8 since Khoi has an Elo rating of 2520 and completed four title norms in international tournaments.

A GM title requires an Elo rating of 2500 and three title norms.

After winning his first norm at the Southeast Asian Championship in December 2015, Khoi had to wait until March 2019 and the Sharjah Masters for his second.

Vietnam's other 10 GMs are Dao Thien Hai, Tu Hoang Thong, Nguyen Anh Dung, Cao Sang, Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son, Le Quang Liem, Bui Vinh, Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy, Nguyen Duc Hoa, and Tran Tuan Minh.

Khoi is the reigning national chess champion and only Vietnamese to win the World Youth Chess Championship twice, the U10 event in 2012 and U12 in 2014.

He is now playing in the World Youth Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships in Spain ending on September 13.

According to FIDE, there are 1763 GMs in the world, with Russia accounting for 255 of them.

Tags: Vietnam Nguyen Anh Khoi chess FIDE grandmaster sports
 
