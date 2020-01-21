VnExpress International
Vietnamese billiards star invited to masters event

By Dang Khoa   January 21, 2020 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Nguyen Duc Anh Chien at the 3-Cushion World Championship in Randers, Denmark, November 2019. Photo courtesy of Naver.

Nguyen Duc Anh Chien will go head-to head with the world's best cueists at the 3-Cushion Survival Masters Invitational series starting in April.

The 37-year-old from the central Quang Tri Province made the cut following a breakthrough year in 2019 when he reached the semi-finals of the Veghel World Cup in the Netherlands and the last 16 at the World Cup in Ho Chi Minh City and finished runner-up at the World Championship in Denmark to surge from 57th place to 17th in the global rankings.

The first two events of the invitational series, from April 15 to 19 and May 13 to 17, will be held in South Korea with the venues to be announced later. They will have prize money of $258,600 each.

Chien said he is practicing for his first appearance at the event since new rules from this year cut the time for each shot from 40 seconds to 30 seconds.

But his first event of the year will be the Antalya World Cup in Turkey from February 17 to 23.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese cueist billard 3-cushion Nguyen Duc Anh Chien South Korea
 
