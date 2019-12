Chien becomes first Vietnamese to finish second in 3-Cushion World Championship

Nguyen Duc Anh Chien at the 3-Cushion World Championship in Randers, Denmark, November 2019. Photo by Naver.

In Denmark on Saturday Chien from the central Quang Tri Province beat Turkish’s Semih Sayginer 40-36 over 21 innings in the semi-final.

Chien, who was playing his first world championship, then lost in the final to Sweden’s five-time world champion Torbjörn Blomdahl 40-37.

The second place finish takes him to 14th place in the world rankings.

The best finish by Vietnamese players before this year was third place last year and in 2017.