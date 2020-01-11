VnExpress International
Vietnam women's volleyball team ascends world ranking

By Hoang Nguyen   January 11, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
A player of Vietnam women's volleyball team (in red) serves the ball in the SEA Games 30 final against Thailand, December 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

The latest world ranking update sees the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team climb one place.

Vietnam peaked at 36th in the world of a total 177 countries and territories after scoring 12 more points in 2019. Its new spot still put Vietnam at number nine in Asia, after mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Australia, Taiwan and North Korea.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam placed at number two following Thailand. During SEA Games 30 last month, Vietnam’s women’s volleyball team won silver after losing 0-3 to Thailand in the final.

The world top three only changed in position, with China and the U.S. both up one place to peak at 1st and 2nd, respectively. Serbia dropped two places to 3rd.

In the men’s volleyball world ranking, Vietnam remains at 65th, along with 26 other countries on the same points. In Asia, the men’s team placed 11th. Surprisingly, Vietnam kept its 2nd position in Southeast Asia although losing every group stage game to Indonesia, Philippines and Cambodia at SEA Games 30.

The top three men’s teams are Brazil, the U.S. and Poland.

