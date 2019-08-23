Vietnam win two gold medals at foot shuttlecock championship

Ho Phuoc Sang (C) receives the gold medal at the Shuttlecock World Championship in France, August 21, 2019. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

On the first day of competition, Ho Phuoc Sang, from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, beat his Chinese rival 21-10, 21-18 in the men’s singles category, reclaiming the world title he’d won two years ago in Hong Kong.

Vietnam won another gold medal on the second day when the Tran Ngoc Hai and Trinh Thi Nga defeated their opponents from Hong Kong 2-0 in the mixed-doubles final.

It was an impressive win because there were doubts that Hai would not be fit to play due to a problem with his leg muscle. But with help from doctors and encouragement of his teammates and fans, he braved the pain and went on to win the gold medal with Nga.

Vietnam will play the men’s and women’s double categories on August 23.

The Shuttlecock World Championship 2019 is the 10th edition of the event. Organized for the first time in France, it gathers the best players from 15 member nations of the International Shuttlecock Federation in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.